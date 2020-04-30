He said that the Dasu Hydro Power Project is another important milestone of Pak-China friendship.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Water Resources Monis Elahi has said that the construction work on the Dasu Hydro Power Project has again kicked off.

In his latest Tweet, Monis Elahi said that Dasu Dam with a capacity of generating 4300 MW of electricity is a bigger project than hydropower in Pakistan.

The federal minister went on to say that the conspiracy of the enemies of Pakistan to sabotage the Dasu Hydropower Project has failed.