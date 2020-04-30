SRINAGAR (Dunya News) - In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, despite heavy deployment of Indian troops and police across the territory, streets erupted in jubilation with young and old Kashmiris on Sunday night immediately after Pakistan handed a crushing defeat to India in Dubai in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Pakistan in their opening match defeated India by 10 wickets. This was India’s first 10-wicket defeat in Twenty20 cricket.

Videos going viral on social media showed overjoyed Kashmiris who were unable to contain their joy over Pakistan’s victory. They took to the streets in Srinagar and other areas, burst fire crackers, danced, waved Pakistani flag and chanted pro-Pakistan slogans.

T20 World Cup: Pakistan crush India by 10 wickets

Captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan smashed unbeaten half-centuries as Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets to register their first win over their arch-rivals in a Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.

Chasing 152 for victory, Babar (68) and Rizwan (79) took apart the Indian bowling as they steered their team home with 13 balls to spare in Dubai.

Left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi set up victory - their first over their neighbours in six attempts in the tournament - with figures of 3-31 that kept down India to 151-7 despite a valiant 57 from skipper Virat Kohli.