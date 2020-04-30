ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Ministers and other key politicians on Sunday night congratulated the Pakistan cricket team for its victory over India at T20 World Cup high voltage clash in Dubai.

They congratulated national team over their 10 wicket victory against India in the T20 World Cup match in Dubai.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Congratulating the national cricket team on their glorious victory, Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the Shaheens won the hearts of the entire nation by performing a memorable game while Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi and the entire team were honored for their excellent performance. “Congratulations, I wish the Pakistani team success in the upcoming matches.”

Shehbaz Sharif

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif also expressed his enthusiasm and said, “What was the match, there was no match between the two teams, congratulations to all the players of Pakistan, well done green team.”

Asif Ali Zardari



Former president Asif Ali Zardari also congratulated the cricket team, saying that the victory of the national team was due to the prayers of the nation. “It has been proved that our cricketers are capable of defeating the opposing team.”

Zardari also congratulated the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on the victory and said that he congratulated the Pakistan team on its excellent performance.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM

Congratulating the Pakistani team and the nation on the great victory in the Pak-India match, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan said that he also wished the more success for national team. “Captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi performed well. Demonstrated while the overall performance of the national team was excellent.”

Sheikh Rashid

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid congratulated to Pakistan cricket team and the nation for winning the match. “It was a match against a traditional rival, our final was today, congratulations to the entire nation. The Pakistani team won the match with full courage and bravery.”

Sheikh Rashid has directed the administration to remove the containers and let the people celebrate.

"It is a pity that this is the first Pak-India match that I could not watch live while sitting on the ground. I had to return home without watching the match due to my sense of responsibility and national duty," he said. While today our team has won the hearts of all and this is the victory of the Muslim Ummah.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan Peoples’ Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated the nation on the victory of the national team in the T20 cricket match against India. He said that the entire Pakistani team including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi performed well.

Bilawal maintained that the national team has made every Pakistani proud by defeating arch-rival India in the T20 World Cup. “It is time for cricketing nations to send their teams to play a role in reviving international cricket in Pakistan,” he added.

Ambassador Munir Akram

Pakistan’s Ambassador to United Nations, Munir Akram, warmly congratulated Pakistani cricket team on it’s “splendid” victory against India in the World Cup’s opening game in Dubai.

“Mash Allah!”, he exclaimed when Pakistan completed its massive win, which coincided with the UN Day. “Pakistan always surprises!,” Ambassador Akram added.

Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday termed Pakistan’s victory against Indian team in its first match of the T20 World as ‘surgical strike of cricket.’

In a tweet, the minister felicitated the nation and Pakistani cricket team for stunning victory against Indian side.

Pakistani Shaheens once again outplayed India in T20 without any loss of wicket, he said while appreciating the opening pair of Pakistan’s playing XI, Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan for their outstanding partnership.