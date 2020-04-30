LAHORE (Dunya News) – Day after citizens faced difficulties due to road blockade and suspension of internet services in Lahore amid protests of a banned organisation which led to the martyrdom of two police personnel, the life returned to normalcy in the provincial capital on Saturday.

As per the details garnered, traffic has returned to normal in the provincial capital Lahore after a protest by a banned party. However, trenches have been dug on the GT Road near the Chenab River to stop the protesters from reaching Islamabad.

According to the spokesman of the traffic police, the traffic on the entrances and exits of the provincial capital Lahore is running normal and the citizens can use alternative routes including Babusabu, Sagyan, Shahdara and Thokar Niaz Baig.

Traffic police were seen providing alternative routes to the citizens during the rally of the banned organization.

The spokesperson further said that additional personnel were deployed on alternative routes to keep the traffic flowing. The traffic on Ferozepur Road, Jail Road, Wahdat Road, Mall Road and Canal Road has been running normal.

The road from Scheme More to Babu Sabu and Yateem Khana has been reopened for traffic.

On the other hand, according to the Highway Police, trenches have been dug near the Chenab River in Gujranwala to stop the march, adding that the trenches have been dug 12 feet wide and 12 feet deep at GT Road Toll Plaza.

Meanwhile, the general public is facing difficulties due to trenches on GT Road due to which the connection of Gujranwala city to Gujarat was cut off.

On Friday, two policemen deployed to avoid any untoward incident during the protests were martyred after they succumbed to their wounds on their way to the hospital in critical condition.

Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogran said that they would not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands and would arrest those who took the law into their own hands while preventing the workers of the banned party from going to Islamabad.

The protests had paralyzed the city as internet and traffic had been severely affected in Lahore.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had said that a committee of the senior members of the provincial cabinet had been formed to hold talks with proscribed organisation.

In his recent tweet, Usman Buzdar said that the committee of the senior members of the Punjab cabinet comprises of Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din will hold dialogues with the banned outfit.

“According to the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), we all need to work together for peace and harmony in the country,” he wrote on Twitter.