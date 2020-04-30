ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Saturday has left for Lahore for negotiations with banned outfit to call off its protest across the metropolis.

According to details, the minister has departed for Lahore on special aircraft of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar from Noor Khan Airbase.



The government delegation also includes Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja.

Earlier in the day, the exit and entry points of provincial capital Lahore were blocked due to the protest of banned outfit.

Babu Sabu Interchange, Shahdara Chowk, Saggian Bridge, Old Ravi Bridge, Data Darbar and Ring Road were also sealed to avoid any untoward situation.

Interior ministry also approved the suspension of internet in several areas of Lahore on the request of Punjab Home Department.

The development came after two police personnel embraced martyrdom because of the protests of banned organization in the metropolis.

Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogran said that they would not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands.

Separately, many roads in Islamabad and Rawalpindi have also been blocked with containers by the authorities ahead of the proscribed party’s protest.