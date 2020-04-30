Entry and exit points in Lahore blocked due to protest of banned outfit

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The exit and entry points of provincial capital Lahore on Saturday have been blocked due to the protest of banned outfit.



According to details, Babu Sabu Interchange, Shahdara Chowk, Saggian Bridge, Old Ravi Bridge, Data Darbar and Ring Road have been sealed to avoid any untoward situation.

On the other hand, interior ministry has approved the suspension of internet in several areas of Lahore on the request of Punjab Home Department.



The internet service is being suspended in the areas of Shahdara, Data Darbar, New Ravi Bridge and Old Ravi Bridge, while Wi-Fi, Fix Line DSL service is also suspended in relevant areas.



The development came after two police personnel embraced martyrdom because of the protests of banned organization in the metropolis.



Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogran said that they would not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands.



Separately, many roads in Islamabad and Rawalpindi have also been blocked with containers by the authorities ahead of the proscribed party’s protest.