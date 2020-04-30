Asif Zardari said that PPP will not spare any sacrifice for supremacy of democracy in the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will announce its candidate for the by-election in the National Assembly constituency NA-133-Lahore in the next 24 hours, Dunya News reported on Friday.

This was decided in a meeting of PPP leaders from central Punjab and Lahore with the co-chairman of the party Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad.The meeting was attended by Hassan Murtaza, Shahzad Saeed Chima, Aslim Gill and other leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Asif Zardari said that the PPP will contest the NA-133 election with full strength and advised the workers to forget all differences and prepare for by-elections in a determined manner.

Asif Zardari said that PPP will not spare any sacrifice for the supremacy of constitution and democracy in the country.

