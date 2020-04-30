Valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire.

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - According to details, fire broke out in a furniture shop located in Mansoorabad Chowki Bazaar on Friday night, Dunya News reported.

The blaze spread and engulfed the entire furniture shop very quickly. Five Rescue 1122 vehicles reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort.

According to rescue sources, the cause of fire is not yet known. Rescue sources also informed that no casualty was reported in the incident. However, valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire.

