Jamshed Iqbal tendered his resignation to PM Imran Khan to contest NA-133 by-election

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Jamshed Iqbal Cheema resigned as special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) on national food security on Friday.

Jamshed Iqbal Cheema has tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan to contest NA-133 by-election in Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Imran Khan had nominated Jamshed Iqbal as the PTI candidate for NA-133 by-election.

It may be recalled that senior PML-N leader Pervaiz Malik had passed away due to illness after which by-elections were announced in this constituency.

In the 2018 elections, PML-N s Pervaiz Malik had won with more than 89,000 votes, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ejaz Chaudhary had secured more than 77,000 votes.