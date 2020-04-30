By winning election on BAP ticket but you are supporting opposition, says Jam Kamal

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal has issued a show-cause notice to disgruntled member of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)Zahoor Ahmed Buledi.

It is noteworthy here that estranged BAP lawmakers and opposition leader held a session to overview political situation in the province. The estranged members of the BAP held a meeting to decide course of action regarding the no-confidence motion against Jam Kamal.

Reacting to the meeting, CM Jam Kamal asked Zahoor Buledi, “By winning election on the BAP ticket but you are supporting the opposition.” Jam Kamal also issued a show cause notice to him, also warning to file a reference in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not giving explanation.

The show-cause notice has been issued for violating the party discipline under Article 63 of the constitution. The notice bears the signatures of Jam Kamal as the BAP president.

Reacting to the show-cause notice, Zahoor Buledi said that Jam Kamal had resigned from the party and now there is no significance of the show-cause notice. "We have issued the letter to all members with regard to the no-confidence motion. Action will be taken against those violating the party discipline," he added.