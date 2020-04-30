Internet service will not be available within a radius of 5 km.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Interior Ministry on Friday approved the suspension of internet in several areas of Lahore due to the protest of the banned organisation in the provincial capital.

The decision to suspend internet services was taken on the request of Punjab Home Department in several areas of the provincial capital including Data Darbar and Shahdara.

The interior ministry has also informed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) regarding the decision.

Regarding internet service, the interior minister said that internet service will also be suspended in the areas of New Ravi Bridge and Old Ravi Bridge, while Wi-Fi, Fix Line DSL service will also be suspended in relevant areas of Lahore and three specific areas of Lahore.

Internet service will not be available within a radius of 5 km.

It is pertinent to mention here that the proscribed organisation took to the streets and blocked the roads which led to increasing woes of the citizens.