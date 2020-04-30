ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is holding protest rallies across the country against rising inflation today (Friday).



As per the shared details, the demonstrations are being held in various cities including Lahore, Peshawar, Sargodha, Khushaab, Mianwali, Bhakhar, Jhang, Joharabad and others.



Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is also staging protest against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Lahore’s Jain Mandir area.

PML-N releases schedule of protest against inflation

Earlier in the day, PML-N has issued a schedule of protest against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the wake of increasing inflation in the country.

As per party sources, the PML-N will hold rallies in Khanewal and Sialkot on October 23 while protest will also be carried out in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sahiwal and Multan on October 27.

PML-N president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif has appealed the nation to come out of their houses and participate in the rallies against PTI government.

In a statement, he said that economic condition of the country cannot be improved until we send this barbaric government packing.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah also urged the people to join opposition parties in protest against inflation.

The general masses will take a sigh of relief only when corrupt and incompetent PTI will leave the government, he added.