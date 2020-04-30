PM Imran arrives in Lahore, meets Punjab CM and governor

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday has arrived in Lahore on a day-long visit and met Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar.



During the meeting, both the leaders discussed provincial matters and ongoing development projects.



Earlier, Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar also called on the premier in Lahore and deliberated upon the administrative and political issues of the province.



The governor presented a report to the PM on his recent visit to Europe and issue of GSP Plus status.



PM Imran Khan is scheduled to chair different meetings on various administrative and development affairs of Punjab.



Imran Khan will also hold consultation with the party leadership regarding by-elections in Lahore. Important ministers and election campaign committee will attend the meeting.