LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will stage a protest rally in Lahore today (Friday) against the rising inflation in the country, Dunya News reported.

Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly and PML-N leader Humza Shahbaz will lead the protest rally.

Following the announcement of protest rallies and demonstrations across the country by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the PML-N has also formulated a program to take to the streets against inflation and economic destruction.

The decision to hold the countrywide protests and demonstrations was taken at a high-level meeting of the party held under the chair of PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif. The meeting decided to take direct action to protect the rights of the people.

On the other hand, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced to hold protest rallies across the country against rising inflation today (Friday).

As per the shared details, the demonstrations will be held in various cities across the country including Lahore, Peshawar, Sargodha, Khushaab, Mianwali, Bhakhar, Jhang, Joharabad and other cities of the Punjab province.

PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb announced that PDM will hold the rallies in different cities around country while in Mianwali and Bhakhar demonstrations will be held on October 24.

