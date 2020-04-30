The Army Chief emphasized on realistic training in line with the emerging threats

BAHAWALPUR (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan Army is prepared to defend territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all odds.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), he was interacting with troops, while witnessing training activities of formation at Asrani and Khairpur Tamewali (KPT) area of Bahawalpur on Thursday.

The Army Chief emphasized on realistic training in line with the emerging threats and challenges to defeat nefarious designs of our adversaries.