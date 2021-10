Fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

MATIARI (Dunya News) – A huge fire broke out in the bushes near Tehsil Saeedabad in Matiari on Thursday night which spread very quickly due to strong wind, Dunya News reported.

The blaze also engulfed several nearby houses in the area. Fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and brought the fire under control.

According to rescue sources, two mud houses were completely destroyed due to fire. No casualty was reported in the incident.