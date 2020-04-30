SC has directed to release the PPP leader from the jail over bail bonds worth Rs1 crore.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday has approved bail plea of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khurshid Shah in assets case after two years.



During the hearing headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the apex court has directed to release the PPP leader from the jail over bail bonds worth Rs1 crore.

Earlier, SC had directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit basic material for the arrest of Khurshid Shah.

During the hearing, Shah’s counsel told the court that the allegations leveled by the anti-graft watchdog were not made part of the reference. NAB prosecutor said that the government formed a committee for clearance on the amendment ordinance.

It is to be mentioned here that NAB had arrested senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah in a case regarding his alleged assets beyond means on September 18, 2019.

"NAB Sukkur arrested Syed Khursheed Shah in the assets beyond means case," a brief handwritten statement issued by NAB Islamabad said.

Multiple corruption cases against Shah are under investigation with NAB. In 2012, an accountability court had directed NAB to file a reference against him on a complaint pertaining to alleged accumulation of illegitimate assets.

In 2013, NAB had reopened two corruption cases against Shah under the directives of the Lahore High Court.