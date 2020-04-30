PPP's systematic campaign against inflation is in fact a reflection of the sentiments of the people.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his party stands with the people against the worst inflation in the country.

In his statement issued on Wednesday, he commended the die-hard PPP workers for staging protests against inflation in cities and towns and said that the jiyalas’ protest demonstrations against worst inflation in Shangla, Kohat and Chiniot were part of a series of protests across the country.

Bilawal went on to say that the protests against inflation in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a writing on the wall, adding that the PPP’s systematic campaign against inflation, which has been going on for 15 days, is in fact a reflection of the sentiments of the people.

“The PPP stands with the people against the worst inflation in the country,” he said.