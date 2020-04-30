Imran Khan directed to exclude irrigated land from the project in order to ensure food security

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government wants to develop new tourist resorts in hilly areas for the promotion of tourism in the country.

He said this while chairing a meeting on the development of New Balakot City as a tourist hub, in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The prime minister said for this purpose, reputed private investors in the field of tourism and hospitality are being attracted on Public Private Partnership mode.

He directed the federal and provincial authorities to take all necessary measures to fully facilitate private investors in this regard.

He further directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to take over the entire project from ERRA and accomplish it as a tourist resort.

The Prime Minister further directed to exclude irrigated land from the project in order to ensure food security in the region.

The project, when completed, will not only ease pressure on existing overloaded tourist destinations but would also earn more than seven billion rupees as a result of expected revenue sharing with the government.