LWMC to improve cleanliness situation in Lahore: CM Buzdar

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar paid visit to various areas of Lahore and directed Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to improve cleanliness situation in the city.



According to the details, CM Buzdar announced that the maintenance of cleanliness will be assured on daily basis by the allocated monitoring teams all across the city.



In addition to this, he said that it is the responsibility of government to cater to the cleanliness needs of public.