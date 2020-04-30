Ayub Afridi will be appointed Advisor to Prime Minister on Ambassadors.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ayub Afridi has tendered his resignation in order to vacate a seat for election of Shaukat Tarin to the upper house of the parliament.

According to sources, Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin will be elected from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on a general seat while Ayub Afridi will be appointed Advisor to Prime Minister on Ambassadors.

Sources have said that Ayub Afridi will present his resignation to the premier during a meeting today.

Earlier, federal government had appointed Shaukat Tarin as Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue after constitutional term as minister ended.

According to the notification, Shaukat Tarin will hold the status of federal minister.