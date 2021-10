CM Sindh directed ministers to make sure development projects are completed in time

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh cabinet was informed on Wednesday that six hundred and three development schemes in the province are being completed in current financial year.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was informed that 1669 new schemes at the cost of Rs84 billion are also being started this year.

CM Sindh directed ministers to make sure development projects are completed in time and also asked them to visit respective departments.