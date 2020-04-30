Scrutiny of bank accounts will reveal all the facts: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) will have to provide details of their bank accounts.

Talking to media persons outside Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Farrukh Habib said that they will not allow Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto and their parties to flee and now they will be held accountable.

The minister further said scrutiny of bank accounts will reveal all the facts and now no letter from Qatari prince or a fake trust deed will be useful.

Farrukh asked PPP and PML-N which ‘angels’ have submitted money into their accounts.