PML-N formulated program to take to streets from October 20 against inflation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Muslim league-N (PML-N) has announced to hold the first countrywide protest in Rawalpindi against inflation tomorrow (on Wednesday).

Following the announcement of protest rallies and demonstrations across the country by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the PML-N has also formulated a program to take to the streets from October 20 against inflation and economic destruction.

A high-level meeting of the party held under the chair of PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif. The meeting decided to take direct action to protect the rights of the people.

The meeting was attended by former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, presidents and general secretaries of the party from four provinces, including Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The PML-N has finalized a program of rallies, processions and demonstrations for countrywide protests. They also decided to start nationwide protests from October 20.

Party officials in the provinces and districts have been called to protest. The PML-N will hold its first protest in Rawalpindi regarding with the countrywide protests. Following to the nationwide protests, various committees were formed for the joint action of central and provincial officials.