Parents fed up with inflation and are committing suicide by poisoning their children, says Maryam

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has strongly lashed out at Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan over inflation on Tuesday.

The PML-N leader took to social media micro-blogging website twitter and said, “In a country, there are people dying of starvation. Parents are fed up with inflation and are committing suicide by poisoning their children.”

“The ruler of this country is talking about the ‘state of Madinah’ where the caliph used to carry sacks on his shoulders and knock on the houses of the poor,” she said while asking, “Can a person be deaf, dumb and blind.”

Criticizing the premier, Maryam Nawaz also said that even those whose dogs are breeding on high quality meat should think a thousand times while mentioning the name of the ‘state of Madinah’, but even for this thinking there should be pain in the heart, not malice.

“This ‘fake ruler’ who does not fear from God should be reminded Hazrat Umar Farooq (R.A) saying that If a dog dies hungry on the banks of the River Euphrates, Umar will be responsible for dereliction of duty. Hazrat Umar also held accountable himself for one shirt and you digested the whole Toshakhana and arrogantly denied to answer,” the PML-N vice president said in another tweet.

