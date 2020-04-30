ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said that as long as he is alive, he will continue to fight for the ‘rule of law’.

While addressing the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen conference on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, a day of spiritual significance in Islam, the prime minister promised to establish an exemplary rule of law in the country and said that everyone, irrespective of their status in society, will be equal before the law.

"We will have to make the powerful abide by the laws of this country, otherwise, the system will never be corrected. The powerful must be brought under the law. If we want to be a great nation, we have to follow Islamic principles,” he added.

“The nations always destroy due to the separate laws for the powerful and the weakest segments of the society. We have to change our direction, we need to fix the system for national development, and it is a challenge to put the youth of the country on the right path. There is no idea of selling votes in the British democracy,” the premier said.

He said that banana republic becomes due to the lack of justice but not lack of resources, adding that the gap between rich and poor is widening in the world. “One trillion dollars is stolen every year and goes to offshore companies. If there is no justice system, then prosperity will not avail in the society.”

Will have to follow principles of life as set by Holy Prophet PBUH



The prime minister also said that Pakistan will have to follow the principles of morality, rule of law, humanity, and meritocracy as set by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to become an ideal welfare Islamic state.

“We will have to follow the principles of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Aalehe Wassalam Khatam-un-Nabiyeen if we want to become a great nation,” he said. He added that the dream of true democracy and prosperity will not be materialized without upholding rule of law and bringing the powerful under the law.

Imran Khan said Islam gave rights to every segment of life, including women, slaves, and elderly. He said Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Aalehe Wassalam Khatam-un-Nabiyeen is our role model and we can become successful by following His Sunnah.

The prime minister said Islam also laid great emphasis on the importance of education for everyone, including men and women.

Highlighting the main features of Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority, PM Khan said it will comprise an international cell to give a calculated response to any Islamophobic incident in the western world. He said the authority, will be chaired by an Islamic scholar and its aim will be to guide the youth on the path of the last Prophet.

He said Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen scholarships will be given to the youth on merit. He said our aim is to educate the youth in such a manner that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Aalehe Wassalam Khatam-un-Nabiyeen becomes the only role model for them.

The premier said the government is taking steps to take the country towards a welfare state. He said a programme under the umbrella of Ehsas will be launched next month to provide targeted subsidy on essential commodities to the marginalized communities. He said under Kamyab Program, interest free loans will also be given to the people in urban and rural areas.

The 12th of Rabi ul Awal is being celebrated across the country today (Tuesday) with traditional zeal and fervour. It is the anniversary of the birth of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Already announced a public holiday, the day started with a 31 and 21-gun salute in the federal and provincial capitals, respectively. In the evening, Mehfil-e-Naat, conferences, and fireworks will take place. Special prayers are being offered in mosques to uphold and flourish Islam and religious teachings, unity, solidarity, progress, and the welfare of the Muslim community.

State and religious organisations, Milad committees and individuals have planned a number of activities, including processions, seminars, conferences and discussion programmes to mark the annual event.

Distribution of sweets and food has been planned in markets, schools, colleges, orphanages, among the disabled and others.