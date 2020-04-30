FAISALABAD (APP) - State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking revolutionary steps to transform Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state by protecting the rights of neglected segments and providing justice to each and every person without any discrimination.

He said the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) established the first welfare state in the world where rights of downtrodden were protected and justice was done to everyone.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to celebrate Ashra (10 days) Rehmatullil Aalameen from 3rd to 13th Rabiul Awwal and we are celebrating the Ashra by holding rallies, seminars and conferences which will continue during this Ashra", he added.

He said "The life of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) is a beacon for Muslims and we must follow the educational system and learn that how the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) treated the poor, orphans and other neglected persons.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also announced to form Rehmatullil Aalameen Committee which would work and educate the new generation to follow the sacred life of Holy Prophet (PBUH).The government also made seerat an integral part of the curriculum.

Similarly, the Prime Minister was committed to transform Pakistan into a welfare state like Riyasat-e-Madinah and in this connection “Langar Khanas” and “Panahgahs” were established for the poor who have no shelter and food, he added.