ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan People s Party (PPP) has started considering holding a long march in Islamabad against rising inflation in the country, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to sources, the PPP leadership has started the process of consultation on the proposal of a long march in Islamabad against the rising inflation in the country.

The sources further said that the PPP will soon announce the date of its long march against inflation in Islamabad after reaching consensus. After the announcement of the date, the PPP will hold long march in Islamabad with full strength.

