QUETTA (Dunya News) - Coronavirus has claimed two more lives in Balochistan on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 354 in the province, Dunya News reported.

At least five more persons were tested positive for the deadly disease in the province in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of patients infected by the COVID-19 to 32,150 in the province.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 1,192,689 people were screened for the virus till October 18 (Monday) out of which five more were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 89 active coronavirus cases in the province while 31,707 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Monday was recorded at 0.65 percent in the province.

