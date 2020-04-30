Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

KHANPUR (Dunya News) – Three members of the same family were killed and one more was injured when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a bus in Khanpur on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Chacharan Road where a speeding bus hit a motorcycle, killing a man, his wife and a minor girl on the spot and injuring one more.

Eye-witnesses informed that the accident was caused due to negligence of bus driver. Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

