ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan said the arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the world brought a revolution in every aspect of the human society breaking the system of oppression in the world and opening doors of welfare for the humanity.

In a message on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi, he said, “Congratulations to all humans of the world especially the Muslims on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi.”

He said, “Rabiul Awal is a month when the creator of the universe sent Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a guide for the success of humanity in this world and hereafter.”

Belief in the oneness of Allah, closeness with Allah with his worship, kindness, tolerance, truth, honesty, good character, love for humans and giving rights to humanity created an Islamic society which was unprecedented, he observed.

The PM said it was the effect of the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) that the Arab tribes that were victims of internal chaos for centuries emerged as a nation.

The rights of women were protected, slaves were given respect in society, and orphans and needy people got protection, he explained.

He said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) laid the foundation of Riyasat e Madina which rose before the world as an example for others in terms of humanity, justice, and rule of law.

In this state system, minorities were protected, poor and needy were taken care of and rights and obligations of the state and citizens were determined, the PM added.

He said the government formed Rahmat tulil Aalameen Authority to apprise the people and the world about the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The authority will research the individual and collective aspects of the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and make the world familiar with the Islamic revolution, he said the authority will provide guidance to youth enabling them to learn about the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“The authority will make the world aware about the respect that Muslims give to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and will take steps for stopping Islamophobia.”

“On this auspicious day, I want to appeal especially to the parents that during education and character building of their children, tell them about the different aspects of the moral values espoused by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).”

“We are determined that we together will make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state on the lines of Riyasat e Madina and will continue to make efforts to live our lives in light of the golden principles of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” the Prime Minister added.

