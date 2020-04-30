Inmates who served two-thirds of punishment in jails could enjoy 90-day remission: Notification

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has announced a 90-day remission to the prisoners serving in jail terms on eve of Eid Milad-un-Nabi on Monday.

The Interior Ministry issued a 90-day pardon notice to home secretaries of all four provinces for the remission of prisoners’ terms languishing in jails across the country.

According to the notification, apart from the prisoners involved in murder, treason, anti-state activities and heinous crimes, other criminals involved in other crimes including those serving life terms will be entitled to earn the 90-day remission.

The notification stated that the inmates who have served two-thirds of their punishment in jails could enjoy 90-day remission.

The male inmates who are older than 65 years or female inmates who are older than 60 years and they have served one-third of their punishment, they will enjoy the remission.

The notification will also be applied on the woman inmates who are completing their jail terms along with their children except those involved in serious crimes and crimes which come under the purview of the Terrorism Ordinance, 1999.

The juveniles under 18 years of age who have completed one-third of their terms, they will also be entitled to earn 90-day remission.

The President issued the pardon notification on the instructions of the prime minister.