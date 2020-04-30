Area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area

MIRANSHAH (Dunya News) – A Pakistan Army soldiers was martyred in terrorist attack on security forces check post in Spinwam, North Waziristan in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists opened fire at the post located in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan district of the province.

"Troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists location," said the ISPR statement, adding that during an exchange of fire with the militants, one soldier of the Pakistani army was martyred.

Area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, it added.