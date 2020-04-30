COAS General Bajwa visits ISI headquarters

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived at the Inter-Services Intelligence Headquarters in Islamabad and was received by DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.

DG ISI gave a detailed briefing to the army chief on internal security situation and latest situation of Afghanistan.

COAS Bajwa appreciated the ISI’s efforts for national security and expressed confidence in its professionalism.