All matters have been resolved, meetings of PM and COAS routine matter: Fawad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry Monday said that meetings between Prime Minister Imran Khan and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa are held in a routine manner and all matters have been resolved.

The federal minister stated this while speaking to journalists just after PM Imran Khan and COAS Bajwa Monday visited National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

Fawad Chauhdry said that the prime minister and the army chief used to meet regularly and this is not an uncommon thing. “There is no issue and all the matters have been settled,” he added.

While criticizing the opposition parties, the information minister said that they are raising hue and cry over inflation in a usual manner and asked them to submit proposals if they have any to tackle the matter.

“This is the job of the opposition. We do not live in a separate planet. Oil prices are going up all over the world. If oil prices go down across the world, then these prices also will be decreased in Pakistan.”

Fawad Chaudhry said that they are raising hue and cry over inflation in a usual manner and asked them to submit proposals if they have any to tackle the matter. “We are taking measures to control the inflation and if they have any solution to deal with it then they should present it,” he said adding that their hue and cry for democracy was only aimed at securing a deal for them.

The information minister also claimed that the prices of flour have declined in the country except for Sindh province. He once again invited the opposition to sit with the government over NAB amendments and election reforms.

He lamented that the National Assembly session summoned to discuss the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was turned into a political debate by the opposition.