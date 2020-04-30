He said that the drama of accountability is now over

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and Jamiat Ulemam-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that instead of holding rallies, the opposition will have to do its job otherwise we would witness bloodshed if nation gets disappointed.

Addressing a public rally in Faisalabad on Saturday, he said that the incompetent rulers have ruined the country’s economy and left the people lingering.

The PDM chairman said that the rulers were engaged in politics with negative slogans, adding that the drama of accountability is over now and now PDM will bring it to logical end.

Fazlur Rehman said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan made false promises to the people of the country including giving 10 million jobs.

The JUI-F chief further said that those who hid gifts received from foreign dignitaries. He also accused PM Imran of selling an expensive watch given by a foreign country head as a gift.

He said that the drama of accountability is now over, adding that the PDM holding you [PM Imran] accountable and will take the accountability process to logical end.

Maulana Fazl, who also heads PDM, had announced earlier this month that the anti-government alliance was serious and strengthened in its goal of toppling the Imran Khan-led government.