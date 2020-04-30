No-trust motion against Balochistan CM to be tabled on Oct 20 in assembly

QUETTA (Dunya News) – An important session of Balochistan Assembly has been summoned on October 20. A no-confidence motion against Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal will be tabled in the session on October 20.

Speaking to the journalists after returning from Islamabad, Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that Jam Kamal decided to fight the no-confidence motion, adding that he has right and should have to face the no-confidence motion. “There is no PDM behind the no-trust motion and no one from our party will go there but people will join to us,” he said.

He once again suggested CM Jam Kamal to resign from the post, adding that resigning from the party presidency and withdrawing it does not beautify to Jam Kamal. “The chief minister was given 15 days to save the party. Now the acting president of our party is Zahoor Ahmed Buledi.”

It is pertinent to mention here that yesterday in meeting with CEC, Jam Kamal said that appointment of Zahoor Ahmed Buledi as acting president of BAP is illegal, adding that he is still the president of the party.

On the occasion, Zahoor Ahmed Buledi mentioned that Jam Sahib resigned from the party presidency voluntarily and the party members elected him as acting president. “Jam Kamal is not the president legally, while 14 members have signed the no-confidence motion. The issue of no-confidence motion will be taken up in the Assembly session on October 20 or 21.”

Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said that he is the official spokesperson of BAP. “We cannot restrict anyone’s wishes. Jam Kamal has probably asked from Usman Buzdar to give him five to six MPAs but he will not get support of any MPA from Balochistan.”