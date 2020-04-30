'I was used as pawn to undermine Imran Khan,' says Jemima Goldsmith

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, claimed that she was used as pawn by the political opponents to undermine Imran Khan.

During an interview with “Evening Standard”, Jemima reflected on her time in Pakistan and revealed about her struggle after marriage with Imran Khan.

Goldsmith is currently busy with her two upcoming projects - What’s Love Got To Do With It and Impeachment which is about former US President Bill Clinton’s affair with intern Monica Lewinsky.

While talking about producing the upcoming shows, she said, “The stories that I choose to explore are always ones that resonate with me on a personal level.”

Goldsmith said, “Monica was really vulnerable because a famous actor had just said, ‘why did they let you in?’ I don’t think in England we have any real sense of the extent to which she was demonized. That was one of my big motivations for getting the documentary made and also this Ryan Murphy project.”

The journalist-turned-producer admitted she could relate to Lewinksy’s story, “During the interviews, she was describing the FBI sting, and I suddenly realized that the same year, in Pakistan, I’d had to leave the country because I’d also been threatened with jail on politically trumped-up charges. I’d been accused of smuggling antiques, one of the few non-bailable offences in Pakistan. I realized there were parallels, marrying an older, politically powerful man and being used to undermine him.”

Moreover, the British screenwriter also shared details about her second project titled What’s Love Got To Do With It, which will be based on the time she spent in Pakistan during marriage to Imran Khan. She also revealed it took 10 years to write script of the film.

Goldsmith then recalled how her views about arrange marriages changed, “When I went to Pakistan I probably had the same views as the rest of my friends about the concept of arranged marriage, which is that it is a mad, outdated idea. But I came back after ten years with a slightly different view, whereby I could see some merits to it. In a world where we are led entirely by the idea of romantic love, if we could inject some pragmatism into that, a little more objectivity, then we might find a middle ground somewhere between passion and pragmatism, and we might make better decisions."

“I do feel like I have an ability to see things from both points of view in a way that possibly some of my contemporaries, both in Pakistan or here, don’t," she said, adding, "I even feel like I am right in the middle of the Islamophobia and anti-Semitism debate because I’ve seen both at first hand.

Jemima concluded, “If I don’t write a book before I die, whether that is a memoir or a novel, then I will feel that I have failed.”