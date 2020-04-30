US Charge d'Affaires meets Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Charge d Affaires of the US mission in Pakistan Angela Eagler met Leader of the Opposition Mian Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

Issues of mutual interest were discussed during the luncheon, the regional situation and peace in the region, especially in Afghanistan.

US Charge d Affaires Angela Eagler praised Shehbaz Sharif s services as Punjab Chief Minister (CM).

The meeting also discussed the steps taken under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif to end loadshedding, fight against terrorism and economic development during the PML-N era.

Earlier, Angela Eagler also called on PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

During the meeting, the issues of mutual interest were discussed. The current political situation in the country, Pak-US relations, global and regional peace and security, and the situation in the region and Afghanistan in particular were also discussed.

Various issues were also discussed, including the rights of women and children, education and health, and the promotion of public relations between the two countries.

On the occasion, Maryam Nawaz said that we consider Afghanistan as their close neighbor and respect its sovereignty, we want peace, development and prosperity for the Afghan people, women and children, humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan adding the whole world has a role to play.



