DG ISI to be appointed soon: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that the new Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) would be appointed soon.

Talking to media, the federal minister for information said that the army and the government are on the same page and have a cordial relationship with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Fawad said that Civil-military relations in the history of Pakistan have never been as good as they are today and the credit goes to Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

All matters relating to the appointment of DG ISI have been settled and the appointment process has begun, Fawad stated.

He said that the Prime Minister said that civil-military relations have never been so ideal before, General Bajwa always supported the civilian government.

The PM said that the army and the government are on the same page, he added.



