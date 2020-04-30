The NA-133 seat had fell vacant following the death of PML-N leader Pervaiz Malik

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday nominated Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema as candidate of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the upcoming NA-133 by-election.

The NA-133 seat had fell vacant following the death of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Pervaiz Malik.

In his message on micro-blogging website Twitter, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill said that a meeting of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) parliamentary board was held held with PM Imran Khan Imran in chair.

— Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) October 14, 2021

During the meeting, the Parliamentary Board unanimously nominated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema as the candidate for the NA-133 by-election.