KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday has suspended flight operation to Afghanistan’s Kabul due to security concerns.

According to details, the national flag carrier has evacuated approximately 3000 passengers in the wake of current situation in Afghanistan.



The evacuees also included officials of United Nations (UN), World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and journalists.

PIA also carried out special operation after Taliban took over Afghanistan.