ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab Jam Kamal on Wednesday said that appointment of Zahoor Ahmed Buledi as acting president of Balochistan Awami Party is illegal.

According to detail, CM Balochistan called on Chief Election Commissioner and Secretory Election Commission and told them that he is still the president of the party.

Earlier in the day, Jam Kamal backtracked from his resignation as President of BAP and said that he has not submitted his resignation in writing and is still fulfilling duties as the party president.

In his letter to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Jam Kamal said that general secretary of the party cannot become acting president when party already has a president.

Earlier on October 1, Jam Kamal had announced his resignation as president of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

In his message on Twitter, Jam Kamal asked BAP central organizer Jan Jamali and general secretary BAP Manzoor Kakar to have a meeting and announce BAP party elections at the earliest.

Jam Kamal said: "Alhamdulillah served a good three year as party president and relinquish from my party president-ship post today."

On the other hand, BAP spokesman Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran has alleged Balochistan Chief Minister of horse trading.

In a statement, the BAP spokesman said that Jam Kamal had sent him an offer of providing any ministry to his son if he pledges support. The situation is getting out of control. Jam Kamal has to leave his post now, he added.