KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday rejected bail plea of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani and seven other accused in the assets case.

According to detials, Justice Nadeem Akhtar and Justice Iqbal Kalhoro announced the reserved verdict on bail plea of suspects.

However, the court has granted bail to wife and sons of the Speaker Sindh Assembly.

Earlier in December 2019, the SHC had approved bail of Agha Siraj Durrani but NAB approached the Supreme Court against the bail.

The apex court sent the matter back the high court.

It is to be mentioned here that the speaker was arrested in February 2019 from a hotel in Islamabad and was brought to Karachi the same night.

On February 21, he was produced before the accountability court that sent him on a 14-day physical remand.

The accountability court was told that his property worth Rs27 million had been found in Abbottabad but he disclosed its value at around Rs4m.

The officer also told that his bungalow worth Rs40m was found in DHA and 10 luxury watches were also recovered in his bank locker in addition to gold, foreign currency and other valuables.