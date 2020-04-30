QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least nine more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 32,109 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 1,176,513 people were screened for the virus till October 12 (Tuesday) out of which nine more were reported positive in the last 24 hours. The new cases were reported in Quetta, Sibi, Mastung and Kharan.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 143 active coronavirus cases in the province while 31,616 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far.

At least 350 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Tuesday was recorded at 1.77 percent in the province.

