RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A delegation comprising 07 members of the Senate Standing Committee on Defence headed by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman, Defence Committee visited Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi and met with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza.

According to a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Committee received a comprehensive briefing on Roles and Functioning of Joint Staff Headquarters, work plan of the Tri- Services, security environment and Defence Forces efforts for peace and stability.

While addressing the Committee, Chairman JCSC said that Joint Staff Headquarters is functioning with a national perspective that seeks to preserve, protect and promote Pakistan’s Defence and National Security.

The CJCSC also highlighted the importance of peace in Afghanistan for sustainable development in the region.