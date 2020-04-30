PM Imran said appointment is not a matter of ego for him, says Dogar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Amir Dogar said on Tuesday that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan wanted Lt Gen Faiz Hameed to continue as the director-general (DG) of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for a few more months.

During an interview with a private TV channel, PTI’s Chief Whip in the National Assembly said that the premier wanted Lt Gen Faiz Hameed to serve for a few more months over the evolving siutaion in Afghanistan.

“The prime minister while talking to federal cabinet meeting had mentioned that Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum was also a good professional soldier. The premier’s body language during his meeting with the COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa remained positive and he was satisfied,” the special assistan maintained.

The PTI leader also said that three to five names will be put forward before PM Khan and he will approve the new DG ISI from them. “The prime minister while talking to federal cabinet meeting had told the cabinet that he had an exemplary relationship with the army chief. Imran Khan also said he has no egoistical concerns.”

“I am the country’s chief executive and elected representative of the people and the army chief and this office also have an honor and respect, the premier said during the cabinet,” Amir Dogar said.

While talking to Dunya News Program “On The Front” with senior host Kamran Shahid, State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said that she was also present in the federal cabinet meeting.

“I don’t know what he said but there was no such thing in front of me in the cabinet. I did not hear anything like that in the cabinet and maybe someone else is trying to make in another sense. The cabinet members do not discuss about any individual. The words are spoken while keeping in the limits,” the state minister said.

Govt to adopt constitutional, legal procedure on DG ISI s appointment: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry has said the federal government would adopt legal and the constitutional procedure over the appointment of the Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Briefing to the journalists after the federal cabinet meeting, the information minister said that the cabinet was taken into confidence regarding the appointment of the DG ISI.

“A long meeting held between PM Imran Khan and the army chief last night. Imran Khan and Gen Bajwa enjoy a very close relationship and the ties between the two are cordial. This is also very important in the history of Pakistan that the relations between the government and the military are ideal, Fawad Chauhdry said.

He categorically said that there would be no step taken either from the Prime Minister office or the military setup to damage the repute of one another.

The Prime Minister had the authority to appoint DG ISI and had a detailed meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in that regard, he told media persons.

Read More: No differences over transfers, postings in Pak Army: PM

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan said that there is no difference over transfers and postings in Pakistan Army.

According to the details, the federal cabinet meeting discussed the matter of transfers in the Pakistan Army. The prime minister took the took the federal cabinet members into confidence on the issue of key transfers in the Pakistan Army.

During the session, PM Khan said that there is no difference regarding appointments to key posts. “We all are on the same page on this matter and will resolve this matter soon. The issue of notification should not be taken ‘out of context’,” he added.

On the other hand, the federal cabinet approved the establishment of Rehmat-lil-Alameen Authority to make the country and the world aware of Islam and the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).