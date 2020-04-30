4,176 people have been diagnosed with the disease in Punjab: Dr Yasmin.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday told that nine people have lost their lives due to dengue across the province so far.



In a statement, the provincial minister said wrong impression is being spread that Punjab is facing severe dengue outbreak. 4,176 people have been diagnosed with the disease in Punjab, she added.

Earlier, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the dengue hospital has been activated in the Expo Center Lahore.

Speaking to the journalists in Lahore, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that dengue hospital consisting 280 beds has been activated in the Expo Center while free dengue testing facility is available in government hospitals.

She also said that Lahore was most affected city by the deadly virus in Punjab. “The coronavirus spread rate in Punjab is 1.9 per cent while in Lahore is 2.9 per cent,” she added.

The health minister further said that any patient who comes with fever in hospital, he will not be sent home until the result of dengue test.