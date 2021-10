Gojra: Three school kids among four killed as speeding bus rams into rickshaw

GOJRA (Dunya News) – At least four persons including three children have lost their lives in Gojra accident today (Tuesday).

As per the details, the mishap took place when a speeding bus rammed into a school rickshaw, killing driver and three school children on the spot.

Eight people also sustained injuries and were immediately shifted to the nearby hospital for medical assistance.