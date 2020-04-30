ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday granted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) access to accounts of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib had requested the election commission to give it access to the accounts of the both parties in connection with the scrutiny of alleged foreign funding.

Talking to media persons outside ECP, the minister said that PTI is the only party which has provided record of its forty thousand donors to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He said the facts regarding the funding sources of PML-N and PPP will also come before the nation now as the financial experts and chartered accounts will examine these details.

Farrukh said both the parties used to take money from mafias in the past. He said the PML-N used the party accounts for money laundering.